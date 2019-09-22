Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
Richard P. Roe 1928 - 2019
BROAD BROOK, CT - Richard P. Roe, 91, of Broad Brook, section of East Windsor, loving husband of Rosemary (Bouffard) Roe, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Richard was born on March 28, 1928, on the family farm in Lebanon, NY, the son of the late Laurence and Ruth (Hartshorn) Roe. Richard attended school in Earlville, NY, in a one-room schoolhouse. He later graduated from Morrisville College and proudly served as a captain in the United States Air Force as a pilot during the Korean War. Richard retired as a Nuclear Quality Control Engineer. Richard enjoyed collecting gem stones and coins and was a member of the South Windsor Coin Club.
In addition to his wife, Rosemary, to whom he was married 68 years, he is also survived by three children, Deborah Hesse, of Broad Brook, Richard Roe, Jr. and his wife, Diana, of Pleasant Hill, CA and Cynthia Weaver and her husband, Eric, of Doyline, LA; five grandchildren, David Hesse, Jr., Delina Hesse, Ryal Roe (Samantha), Kyle Roe and Melissa Roe; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Stanley Roe (Sylvia), of Hamilton, NY, Ralph Roe (Ellie), of Floyd, VA and James Roe (Sue), of Ben Lomond, CA; a sister, Laureen Williams, of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by a son-in-law, David Hesse.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
For online expressions of sympathy visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 22 to Sept. 26, 2019
