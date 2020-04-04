|
|
Richard P. Yakey 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Richard Paul Yakey, age 78, of Utica, NY, passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, on March 30, 2020.
He was born in Plattsburgh, NY, to the late Norbert and Cleora (Croft/Walker) Yakey. Richard later moved to Remsen, NY, where he once owned and operated the Remsen Riding Stables with his former wife, Janet (Duquette) Janosko, and 4 daughters. He later moved to Utica, NY. In 1980, Richard married Nancy Steeper, and they shared a blessed union of over 40 years, completing their family with 2 daughters.
Those who knew Richard, understood how deeply he loved his family and how proud he was of them and their accomplishments. He was happiest when he was surrounded by three generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as there was always something to celebrate!
Richard was a master carpenter and excelled in every aspect of the trade, specializing in beautiful custom-made cabinetry. He loved to fish, often taking trips with his brothers, back to Champlain, to fish the Great Chazy River. He was a huge Red Sox fan and loved to swap stories with all his NY Yankees family and friends.
Richard was employed at The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, for over 28 years. He considered his career an honor and privilege and was always concerned with the safety and well-being of his friends that he loved as family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy; and six daughters, Louise Yakey (Adrian Engel), of Santa Fe, NM, Cheryl Yakey (Michael Henscey), of San Francisco, CA, Linda Yakey (Sean Brown), of Port St. Lucie, FL, Sheila Fonner (John Fonner), of Whitesboro, NY, Jill Yakey (Louis Mariani), of Rome NY and Laura Yakey (Phil Farda), of Utica, NY. Richard is also survived by 21 grandchildren, Stephen and Desiree Yakey-Wiley, Eric Yakey-Wiley, Kendra Yakey-Wiley, Amalia Traino, Graham and Jessica Yakey-Fogle, Jess Yakey-Fogle, Cayla and Zack Clark, Evan Fiedler, Lauren and Jim Chehovich, Ryan Fiedler, Alex Yakey, Howie Shanley, Matthew and Emma Jo Fonner, Joey Velardi and Erica and Louie Mariani. He is also blessed with 6 great-grandchildren, Stephen Yakey-Wiley, Aoife and Benjamin Yakey-Fogle, Violet Clark, Madeline Shank and Penelope Chehovich. Also surviving are his brother, Brian and Elaine Yakey and family; sister-in-law, Jean Yakey and Cara Yakey; nephews, Scott and Jan Yakey, Bob and Linda Yakey and family and Daniel Yakey and family. He also leaves a very special cousin, Bonnie Croft Lee and her family; nephew, Chris and Lisa Steeper and family; niece, Kim and Corey Steeper-Martin and family; Aunt Roberta Moore; and cousins, Michael Moore and Sharon, Dennis and Kim Moore and family and Bob and Holly Moore and family.
Richard was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Jack and Shirley Steeper; brothers, Norbert and Scott Yakey; and nephew, Greg Yakey.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to MVHS, St. Luke's campus, with a special thank you to the ICU staff for the love and care that they provided during his illness. I would also like to especially thank "my angels", John and Sheila Fonner, for their loving support and expertise through all of this; I love you!
I am heartbroken that "My Dickie" is gone and that we cannot gather to honor this wonderful man. The family will plan a Celebration of his Life to be held at a safer time. I loved you most!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Remembrances in Richard's name may be made to the Fine Arc program at The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
Online messages of sympathy can be left at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020