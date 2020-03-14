|
|
Richard P. Zupkas 1948 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Richard P. Zupkas, 71, of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on May 2, 1948, in Ilion, NY, the son of Joseph and Ellen (Platts) Zupkas and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On January 7, 1967, Richard was united in marriage to Edna L. Bogert in Holy Trinity Church and shared a blessed union of 53 years. He was employed as a therapy aide with Utica State Hospital and then with CNY Psychiatric Center, Marcy, until his retirement in 2003. Richard was known to visit the Whitestown Legion at least once a week. He was the past Color Guard Commander of the Magnificent Yankees Drum & Bugle Corps from 1962-66 and during his tenure they won multiple national competitions. Richard loved to drag race, especially his 69' Dodge Super Bee 440 six pack and dominated the pure stock division. He loved classic sports cars and owned many over the years. As much as he loved his cars, Richard was most dedicated to his two granddaughters.
Surviving are his loving wife, Edna, Whitesboro; son, Joseph P. Zupkas, II, AZ; granddaughters, Kayla Jordan Zupkas and Morgan Taylor Zupkas; sister, Katherine Dubinsky; niece, Karen Jones; and nephews, Christopher Burns, LT Retired UPD, James "Jimmy" Burns, Retired UFD, Joseph Burns and Michael Moore. He was predeceased by his son, Richard P. Zupkas, Jr., 2003; sisters, Della Marie (William) Burns and Jo-Cecelia (Jack) Moore; niece, Donna Tanner; and nephew, William "Billy" Burns.
Richard's family would like to extend their gratitude to the Whitesboro Fire Department First Responders, especially Joe Lenhardt, for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Tuesday at 7 p.m. from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services.
Remembrances in Richard's name may be made to the Whitesboro VFW. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020