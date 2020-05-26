Richard Raymond Briggs 1947 - 2020
FORESTPORT - Richard Raymond Briggs, our dad, was 72 years old and passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born on August 12, 1947, in Utica, a son of George and Freda Briggs of Remsen.
We (Duane Briggs, Sally Russitano and Sara Briggs) had an exceptional father, someone who was always there for us, loved and cared for us no matter what. He was a father that we could always count on to be there for us. He also made a significant impression in the lives of Wes and Scott Chase. Dad treasured the role he had in the lives of his many grandchildren as well as others who considered him to be their "Poppy". To say that he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time would be an understatement. I honestly feel that my father never realized what a major impact he made in the lives of those around him, a void that cannot be filled or replaced.
Although unexpected, we feel that our father is at peace and walking hand and hand with his wife, Dawn and reminiscing and getting acquainted with his lost family and friends. Dad, please say hello to everyone for us (especially our Megan). Until we are together again, forever in our hearts, love always.
Burial in Beechwood Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhome.com.
FORESTPORT - Richard Raymond Briggs, our dad, was 72 years old and passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was born on August 12, 1947, in Utica, a son of George and Freda Briggs of Remsen.
We (Duane Briggs, Sally Russitano and Sara Briggs) had an exceptional father, someone who was always there for us, loved and cared for us no matter what. He was a father that we could always count on to be there for us. He also made a significant impression in the lives of Wes and Scott Chase. Dad treasured the role he had in the lives of his many grandchildren as well as others who considered him to be their "Poppy". To say that he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time would be an understatement. I honestly feel that my father never realized what a major impact he made in the lives of those around him, a void that cannot be filled or replaced.
Although unexpected, we feel that our father is at peace and walking hand and hand with his wife, Dawn and reminiscing and getting acquainted with his lost family and friends. Dad, please say hello to everyone for us (especially our Megan). Until we are together again, forever in our hearts, love always.
Burial in Beechwood Cemetery will be private.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.