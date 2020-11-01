Richard S. Pasick 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Richard S. Pasick, 90, passed away on October 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born August 2, 1930, to Stanley and Wanda (Sharo) Pasick, in Utica. Richard was raised in Utica and attended local schools, graduating from Utica Free Academy. After graduating from high school, he served in the US Navy. Upon completing service in the Navy, he married Elizabeth "Betty" Peters. Betty passed away shortly after the birth of their daughter, Marie Susan. On October 17, 1953, Richard married Rita Blachowiak, in Holy Trinity Church. They enjoyed life together for 53 years, until her passing on December 3, 2006.
Richard was a tool and die maker by trade and worked for several local manufacturing companies including Bendix, General Electric, Kelsey Hayes, and others. He worked for many years at Remington Arms and retired from there in 1992. He was a former member of the Deerfield Fire Department, and participated in the fire department's firematics drill team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at the family camp at Raquette Lake. In his younger years, he enjoyed flying his airplanes and loved taking people up for rides. He was a member of the Raquette Lake Fish and Game Club for over 50 years. In his retirement years, he took up and enjoyed, the hobby of bee keeping.
Richard's legacy will always be dedication to his family. His strongest belief was "family first." He was a kind, dedicated and generous son, husband, father and grandfather, who would give you the shirt off his back. He worked very hard and made sure his family was always provided for throughout the years. Dad felt privileged to be on this earth for 90 years and had so many glorious stories to share of his life, but was truly at peace and ready to be with God.
Richard is survived by his three sons, Michael (Judith) Pasick, Mark (Rebecca) Pasick, Matthew (Barbara) Pasick; and a daughter, Marianne Sampson. Richard is also survived by ten grandchildren, Heather Inscoe, Joe (Courtney) Pasick, Daniel (Sara) Pasick, Crystal (Jesse) Davi, Brienne (Michael) Steffen, David (Kayla) Pasick, Sarah (Patrick) Putney, Lisa Pasick, Nicholas Sampson and Rachel (Mark) Nimey; and ten great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth; his wife, Rita; and his daughter, Marie.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
