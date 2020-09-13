1/1
Richard Scott France
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Scott France 1960 - 2020
HAMILTON - Richard Scott France, 60, of Hamilton, NY, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Syracuse.
Scott, as he was known to all, was born on June 25, 1960 in Hamilton, a son of Richard W. and Ann Duell France. He attended Hamilton Central School and was employed in various types of construction his entire adult life.
Scott is survived by his mother, Ann, of Hamilton; his siblings, Allen (Anne) France, Terry France and Kim Powrie, all of Hamilton; his nieces and nephews, April (Chuck) Vadnais, of Lake Tahoe, CA, Derek (Jennifer) Ostrowski, of Weedsport, NY, Erica (Chad Marris) France, of Vernon, NY, Andrew Powrie, of Hamilton and Emily Powrie, of Buffalo, NY; three great-nephews and three great-nieces; several relatives and many friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard; and his niece, Rachael Prete.
Scott had a sweet personality and entertained us all with his dry, quick wit. He will be missed dearly.
Graveside services were held in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Wanderer's Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032 or to any animal shelter to honor his love of animals.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved