Richard Scott France 1960 - 2020
HAMILTON - Richard Scott France, 60, of Hamilton, NY, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Syracuse.
Scott, as he was known to all, was born on June 25, 1960 in Hamilton, a son of Richard W. and Ann Duell France. He attended Hamilton Central School and was employed in various types of construction his entire adult life.
Scott is survived by his mother, Ann, of Hamilton; his siblings, Allen (Anne) France, Terry France and Kim Powrie, all of Hamilton; his nieces and nephews, April (Chuck) Vadnais, of Lake Tahoe, CA, Derek (Jennifer) Ostrowski, of Weedsport, NY, Erica (Chad Marris) France, of Vernon, NY, Andrew Powrie, of Hamilton and Emily Powrie, of Buffalo, NY; three great-nephews and three great-nieces; several relatives and many friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard; and his niece, Rachael Prete.
Scott had a sweet personality and entertained us all with his dry, quick wit. He will be missed dearly.
Graveside services were held in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Hamilton, on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Wanderer's Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032 or to any animal shelter to honor his love of animals.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
.