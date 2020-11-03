Richard T. (Dick) Carpenter 1959 - 2020HERKIMER - Richard T. (Dick) Carpenter, 61, a long time Herkimer resident, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Saturday, October 31, 2020.Survivors include his mother, Kathleen; son, Ryan Carpenter, of Herkimer; sister, Susan M. Carpenter, of Poland; brother, Jeffrey S. Carpenter, Esq. and wife, Laura, of Herkimer; nephew and niece, Noah and Lindsey Carpenter; aunt, Teresa Bosomworth, of Florida; and an uncle, Robert Carpenter and wife, Shirley, of Saugerties.He was predeceased by his father, Richard N. Carpenter, on April 7, 2016.In keeping with Dick's wishes, funeral services and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer, NY, will be private and held at the convenience of his family.Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 E. Albany St., Herkimer, NY.