Richard T. Hance, Sr. 1934 - 2020
UTICA - Richard T. Hance, Sr., 85, of Utica, passed away peacefully at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare on Monday, January 20, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on November 4, 1934, in Utica, a son of the late Paul Salerno and Anna Hance. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy.
On November 28, 1953, in Utica at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, he was united in marriage to Dolores Crary, a blessed union of over 66 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Hance was a devoted employee with Utica Carting Company, retiring after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of St. Mark's Church, Utica, where he proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister. Serving the Church was extremely gratifying and important to him. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved his family and cherished the time that he spent with them. He loved motorcycling and snowmobiling with his wife in their younger years. He also loved camping at Caroga Lake, fishing on Oneida Lake and hunting at Cherry Valley. He enjoyed fixing anything that was broken, he never believed in throwing anything out. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Dolores Hance, of Utica; his children: a son, Paul Hance and his girlfriend, Angela Tomaino, of Utica; a daughter, Karen Arbogast and her husband, George, of Floyd; and a daughter-in-law, Barbara Hance, of Florida. He also leaves his grandchildren, Michael and Danielle Hance, Richard and Lois Arbogast, Nicholas and Mildred Hance, Steven and Laura Arbogast, Paul and Amanda Hance, Eric Hance and Joseph and Christina Arbogast; and ten great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Jennie Sharpe, of Marcy; a sister-in-law, Patricia Kozlowski, of Rome; a special cousin, Beverly Hance, of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Richard Hance, Jr.; two brothers, James and Anthony Salerno; and a sister, Alice Saponaro.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the ER and ICU staff at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and also a special thank you to the ICU staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mr. Hance during his illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark's Church, 440 Keyes Rd., Utica, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020