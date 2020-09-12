Richard Thomas Ashcroft 1934 - 2020

Former Utica Resident

SAN JOSE, CA - Richard "Dick" Thomas Ashcroft passed away on May 18, 2020 at home at age 85.

He was born on November 9, 1934, in Utica, NY, the son of Edwin and Ann Bogan Ashcroft. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and Clarkson College of Technology (now Clarkson University), Potsdam, NY, in 1956 with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering Degree. While in college, he met his future wife in 1954, Beverly Rita Trimm, a student at the State University of New York also located in Potsdam, NY. On July 6, 1957, they married in Malone, NY.

Upon graduation, he joined DuPont Chemical Corporation, Niagara Falls, NY, as an instrument engineer designing chemical process control systems. A year after joining DuPont, a huge rock slide destroyed the 25 cycle hydroelectric power generating station at the base of the Falls. The station powered most of the chemical plants then operating in Niagara Falls. He and two other electrical engineers were selected to convert the entire DuPont plant to the new 60 cycle hydro plant to be built by the State of New York and local utility companies. In 1960, he joined General Dynamics, Rochester, NY, as a program administrator, advancing through various levels of engineering and marketing positions. In 1968, he joined Aydin Energy Systems, Palo Alto, CA, as the Vice President of Marketing. In 1976, he was involved in forming Stanford Technology Corporation, Palo Alto, becoming their Vice President of International Marketing and moving his family to Geneva, Switzerland. From there, he traveled extensively throughout Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. In 1979, he returned to San Jose and assumed the position of President of STC. In 1980, he spun out a product line that became International Imaging Systems, becoming its President until retiring in 1996.

An ROTC graduate from Clarkson, he served two tours of active duty in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, the first as an instructor in the Army Signal Corps, Fort Monmouth, NJ and the second as the Operations Officer in a Signal Company recalled to duty during the Berlin War Crisis. He was discharged in 1962 as a Captain.

Dick served on the Board of Directors of the Electronics Association of California and the American Electronics Association, where he was a member of their Executive Committee. He was a member of the Industrial Committee of the Santa Clara County United Way for three years, Chairman of the Board of the Santa Clara County Family Services Association, Board member of the western Regional Family Services Association and as a member of several high tech start-up companies in the Silicon Valley. He served a term as President of the Clarkson Alumni Association as well as a member of the University's Board of Governors for several years. In 1991, he received the Clarkson Golden Knight Distinguished Alumni Award.

Dick is survived by his wife, Beverly; a son, Mark (Sandra), of Farmington Hills, MI; a daughter, Pamela (Chris Cotterel), of San Jose, CA; a daughter-in-law, Julie Ashcroft, of Cary, NC; a brother, James (Doris) Ashcroft, of Marcy, NY; ten grand-children; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Theresa Roy, of Fulton, NY; a brother, Jeremiah, of Charleston, SC; a daughter, Catherine Ann McMahan, of Santa Rosa, CA; and a son, Thomas Michael, of Leominster, MA.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions no funerals are permitted. A small service was held in the Memorial Garden at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, San Jose, CA, on May 28, 2020.



