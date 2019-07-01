|
Richard V. Schram 1941 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard V. Schram, 76, a longtime area resident, passed away on June 22, 2019.
He was born in Utica on April 30, 1943, the son of Vincent and Bertha Schram. He graduated from Utica Free Academy. Prior to Richard's illness, he was employed with Scheildleman's Wholesale.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, James Kacor, of Yorkville; and his nephew, James Kacor, of Syracuse. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Kacor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Wednesday, from 10 – 11 AM at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Burial will take place at Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019