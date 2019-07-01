Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
284 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3788
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Schram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard V. Schram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard V. Schram Obituary
Richard V. Schram 1941 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Richard V. Schram, 76, a longtime area resident, passed away on June 22, 2019.
He was born in Utica on April 30, 1943, the son of Vincent and Bertha Schram. He graduated from Utica Free Academy. Prior to Richard's illness, he was employed with Scheildleman's Wholesale.
He is survived by his brother-in-law, James Kacor, of Yorkville; and his nephew, James Kacor, of Syracuse. He was predeceased by his sister, Carol Kacor.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Wednesday, from 10 – 11 AM at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. Burial will take place at Sts. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now