Richard Valentine Fuino 1937 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Richard Valentine Fuino, 82, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Abraham House in Utica.
Richard was born in Herkimer, on March 31, 1937, the son of Anthony and Rose (Falvo) Fuino. He was raised locally, was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Utica School of Commerce. Richard proudly served in the US Army until his honorable discharge in 1963. Richard was a professional opera singer, having studied six months in NY City. He was a music enthusiast and was proud to have professionally sung a song written by his niece, Laura. Richard was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Fuino is survived by seven nieces and one nephew, Pam, Dawn, Roseann, Laura, Bridget, Grace, Aaron and Marsha; as well as several great-nieces and nephews, especially, Allison. He was predeceased by five sisters, Gloria, Grace, Joyce, Mary and Rosemary; and four brothers, Benito, Tony, Peter and Joe.
Mr. Fuino's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 9:30, at Historic Old St. John's Church, in Utica, where his Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Utica. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Those wishing to make a donation in Richard's memory, please consider Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501.
Mr. Fuino's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Abraham House for the loving care and compassion you provided to Richard.
