Richard W. Brady 1939 - 2020
AUGUSTA - Richard W. Brady, 80, was welcomed into the Lord's loving arms on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Utica, on September 22, 1939, the son of the late Donald H. and Carmelia Vivyan Brady. Dick graduated from Oriskany Falls High School in 1951, where he was a star left- handed baseball pitcher. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. An avid musician, he was a drummer in a band called "The Rhythmics," a band that was known around the Utica area. On May 18, 1963, at the Knoxboro Methodist Church, Dick married his soulmate, Nancy Gratton. Dick joined the New York State Police in 1965 and was a proud and dedicated Trooper, primarily stationed on the New York Thruway. He retired from the New York State Police in 1985 and that same year, was elected Town Justice of the Town of Augusta. He served as Town Justice for 24 years, retiring in 2009. After his State Police retirement, he opened Brady's Body Shop, doing auto body work. Dick had a passion for Hot Rod Cars. He had built his own customized 1954 Ford Victoria, his pride and joy.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Nancy; his daughters, Kellie (Sean) Copperwheat, of Munnsville and Sandra (Paul) Ford, of Augusta; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Carol Brady, of New Hartford; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. He was predeceased his beloved mother and father; his beloved brother, Donald H. Brady, Jr.; and his favorite aunt and uncle, Del and Lucile Vivyan.
Graveside funeral services with Military and New State Police Honors, will be held in the spring at Augusta Cemetery with the Rev. Jay Williams officiating. In keeping with Dick's wishes there are no pubic calling hours.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net.
Donations in Dick's memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. of New Hartford or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020