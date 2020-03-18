|
|
Richard W. Murray 1942 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Richard W. Murray, 78, of New Hartford, died, March 17, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born, March 2, 1942, in Taunton, MA and was the son of Donald and Ruth Murray. He graduated from New Hartford High School and entered the US Navy where he served for 4 years on the USS Robert H. McCard. He served in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.
Dick met Nancy Fries while camping at Golden Beach in the Adirondacks. Dick and Nancy were married on June 3, 1967 in St. Mary's Church, Glens Falls, NY.
He was employed, for 33 years, with Verizon where he worked as a lineman and installer. After his retirement from Verizon he drove school bus for the New Hartford Central School District for 15 years cherishing the friendships he developed there.
Dick attended worship at the Newman Community of Utica College. He was a member and Past Master of Amicable Lodge # 664 F & AM and served as District Deputy to the Grand Master of the 1st Oneida District. He was also a member of Ziyara Shrine Temple.
He enjoyed the time he spent at Long Lake, Cape Cod and St. Pete Beach, FL. He especially loved spending time with his family. He was always front and center at all of his granddaughter's dance recitals and sporting events. Dick was an avid sports enthusiast and a Boston Red Sox fan. He was known for his infectious smile and his warm and inviting personality.
Dick is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Jeffrey Friedel, of New Hartford; his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Allison Murray, of Wilton; his granddaughters, Abagail Murray Friedel and Emma Kathryn Friedel; he also leaves four siblings.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Live Long at Home, especially Katherine, Mia and Silas, the staff of 4th Floor South SIC Unit at the VA Medical Center and the neighbors and friends for all of the care for Dick and the support of the family during Dick's illness.
Due to the current health concerns from the Coronavirus, the family's services will be private. The family does invite you to call or stop by the house of Christine and Jeffrey Friedel, 25 Westminster Road, Utica, on Saturday after 1 PM to offer condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA Medical Center Syracuse, 800 Irving Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13210, the ALS Foundation, ALS-TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge MA, 02139 or the New Hartford Fire Department, 4 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020