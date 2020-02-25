|
|
Richard W. Niemiec 1940 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS, NY - Richard W. "Nemo" Niemiec, 79, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica.
He was born on September 29, 1940, in Utica, the son of Walter and Mary (Misiak) Niemiec. Richard was a graduate of New York Mills High School. On August 9, 1965, he married Mildred Nogas in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills. Richard was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He was a member of Church of Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Richard was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed an occasional horse race. He enjoyed fishing trips to the lake with his friends and his Rhode Island fishing trips with his brother-in-law, Bill Williamson.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Mildred; children, Donald (Carey), Kenneth and Michael Niemiec; sister, Delores Halpin; several nieces and nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Tom Halpin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main Street, New York Mills. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Remembrances in Richard's name may be made to the church renovation fund at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Richard's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Grand, especially, Carey, Jessica, Melissa and Moriah, for the care and compassion shown and Richard's best friend, Gene Wojcik, for his visits over the years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020