Rita B. (Cahill) Caruso 1926 - 2019
Avid Traveler
UTICA - Rita Byrne (Cahill) Caruso, 93, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
Rita was born on April 15, 1926, in Utica, the daughter of Clifford and Sara (Byrne) Cahill. She attended UFA. On August 5, 1950, Rita married Harold Caruso in St. Francis de Sales Church, a blessed union of 62 years prior to his death on May 31, 2013. Rita was employed as a sales clerk at the Boston Store, General Electric and as a hostess at Steak & Bourbon. She was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church/Blessed Sacrament Church.
Rita loved to travel almost as much as her husband and her favorites were Ireland, Las Vegas and Florida. She made many trips to Las Vegas, where she would play the penny slots for hours at a time, never tiring of it. She would only report winnings to her family, never losses. On the home front, she was an excellent Italian cook, although a proud Irishman. One of the wonderful things about Rita was that she always had the coffee pot on for family and company "just in case" and it didn't go off until 11 p.m. Many a visitor came to call at Rita and Harold's for a chat or some advice.
Rita was especially close to her two sisters, Pat Bogan and Judy Cahill, who deserve special mention. Their commitment to Rita's well-being and safety, since Harold's passing, was exemplary. Whether it was meals, personal care, entertainment, or just plain visiting, Pat and Judy made sure Rita had the best. She loved them dearly and for most of their lives, the three sisters moved as a unit, a true testament of loyalty and friendship to those around her.
Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Lori Caruso, Loudonville, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kim Caruso, Utica; sisters, Pat Bogan and Judy Cahill, New Hartford; cherished grandchildren, Sara Rose Caruso and Kristyn Lynn Caruso and their mother, Donna Caruso; in-laws, Joseph Guarini, Rome, Bernice Caruso, Utica, and Dorie Cahill, New Hartford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rita was predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-law, Jack and Cora Cahill and Bill Cahill; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Bogan, Philip Caruso, Mario and Louise Caruso, Joseph and Mary Gentile, Sylvia Guarini and Henry Caruso.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Rita's name may be made to the or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Caruso family is grateful to the Forestport Unit of the Masonic Care Community for the care and compassion shown to Rita throughout this year. The family would also like to thank Rita's home health care aides, Debbie AM, Debbie PM, Julie, Jessica, Tiffany and Yvonne.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019