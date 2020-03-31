|
Rita C. Mykytyn 1922 - 2020
Proud of her Irish Heritage
CHADWICKS - Rita C. Mykytyn passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020, with her loving children at her side, a day after celebrating her 98th birthday.
She was born in Brothertown in the town of Marshall, NY, on March 27, 1922, a daughter of the late James and Anna McDonald Crowe. Rita attended school in Clayville and graduated from Sauquoit High School in 1940.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1949, Rita was united in marriage with John T. Mykytyn in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Clayville, a loving union of 62 years until his passing on June 9, 2012.
Our mom never asked for anything. Her most enjoyable times were having family gatherings and going to camp.
Mom loved and was proud of her Irish heritage and her devout Roman Catholic faith.
Rita is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Anne Marie Will, of Remsen, Paula and William Bentley, of Longwood, FL and Linda and Richard Ferguson, of Utica; her two sons, Edward Mykytyn, of Chadwicks and James Mykytyn, of Clayville. She also leaves eight grandchildren, David Bentley and Kyndal, his significant other, Brandon and Melissa Bentley, Julianne and Micah Kropp, Kellie and Eric Largent, Corey and Sarah Bentley, Daryl Ferguson, Joseph Ferguson and Dana Lynn and Scott Robertson. She was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Easton, Luke and Melody Bentley, Miles and Meadow Kropp, Landon and Sloan Largent, Cole and Layne Bentley and Ryker Robertson; her brother-in-law, James Mykytyn, of Oneonta; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son-in-law, James B. Will; and her siblings, Tobias, Robert Glenn, John, Edward, Charles, Gertrude and Esther.
We would like to give many thanks to Dr. Bhisham Garg for his compassionate care, guidance and direction throughout the years of taking care of our mother. We also would like to express our appreciation to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Oneida Healthcare, ECF, the VNA and Edwards Ambulance.
Anne Marie, Paula, Linda and Jimmy want to give "Special Thanks" to our brother, Edward. With his care, our mother was happily able to live at home. Thank you Edward!
In mom's memory, please consider donations to Edwards Ambulance or a .
God bless all.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services at this time.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020