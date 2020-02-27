|
Rita D. (Inserra) Rocco
UTICA - Rita D. (Inserra) Rocco passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the comfort and dignity of her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica, Rita was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Nellie (Dote) Inserra. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1955. She was previously married to Joseph G. Rocco, Jr. and from that marriage came the blessing of her four children.
Rita was fortunate to have the love of three generations and will always be remembered as a devoted mother and "Nonnie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who adored her. She did everything she could for her loved ones with grace, style and class. A strong, generous, non-judgmental woman, Rita was a sensitive soul who knew when something was weighing heavy on your heart and was by your side until it was resolved. She began each day with calls from her children, grandchildren and niece, providing upbeat comments, an account of the day's activities and helpful advice. She was a beloved confidante who held in her heart many treasured secrets. Rita always made time for a private talk, even if it was during lunch or a shopping trip. She was affectionately referred to as "Rita Rock Star" and was one in a million. She got things done, often on a whim, and could assess and adapt to any situation. She was happiest when her family was by her side, which was all she needed to feel loved and appreciated. She cherished time with her girls, no matter what the activity. Rita was a voracious reader. She also enjoyed re-decorating her home, to make it a welcoming place to share with those she loved.
Throughout her life, Rita had a personal relationship with the Lord and prayed that her children would know happiness, be loved, and form solid relationships.
Rita leaves behind her daughters and their loved ones: Renee Rocco; Diann and Jon Gorea; Susan Rocco and Nicky Salerno; and the memory of her beloved son, Joseph G. Rocco, III who passed away on August 21, 2015; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Erica Macera (who was more like a daughter to Rita than a granddaughter) and her husband, Ron; Paul Michael Julian; Tiffany Gorea; Nikki Tomidy and husband Greg; Amanda Frattasio and her father, George Frattasio; Joseph G. Rocco IV, Hunter Rocco and their mother Bambi; and her great-grandchildren, Juliano Macera and Rocco Macera. She also leaves her siblings, Richard Inserra and his wife Diane; beloved only sister Dolores "DeeDee" Carrock; Anthony Inserra and his wife Gloria; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, especially Cora Alsante Chirco whom Rita was always there for and whom Rita trusted implicitly; sister-in-law Josephine Rocco and her children Joseph and Elena; and her lifelong friends Dolores Manganelli, Dotti Mazza and Donna Grippe. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Joseph Carrock and Anthony Rocco, and her cousin Pinky Alsante, who was more like a sister to Rita than a cousin.
The family extends appreciation to the amazing staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., angelic people who attended to Rita with respect and compassion, and to Brenda Baker, NP, who coordinated Rita's care with great dedication.
Rita lived a wonderful life. She was a private woman, and in accordance with her final wishes, her family will celebrate her life privately.
"At the end, love overcomes all fear, and we are all brave when we act out of love."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020