Rita J. Gigliotti, MS, RN
ROME, NY - Mrs. Rita J. (Lonero) Gigliotti passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, in the home she loved on Lake Delta, with her loving family by her side.
Rita was born in Utica, NY, the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (Fiore) Lonero. She received her early education at Roosevelt School and was a graduate of TR Proctor High School. Following high school, she attended the St. Luke's School of Nursing, later returned to school earning a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Utica College and a Master's Degree from Syracuse University.
Rita worked as a Registered Nurse and was employed by the NYS Office of Mental Health, as well as a Relief Supervisor at the Presbyterian Home of CNY. She retired after a career of 62 years. On August 13, 1955, Rita was joined in marriage to Felix A. Gigliotti. He passed away on September 30, 1995.
Rita was the matriarch of her family. She instilled the values of hard work, education and finding a good bargain. She enjoyed having her family at her home for meals, but no meal was ever free, she had a job assignment for everyone. She worked hard so her family could enjoy a nice home, a boat on Lake Delta and family vacations. She was an avid antique collector and enjoyed attending auctions and estate sales. Rita will be missed by Macy's, JC Penny's, Kohl's, Marshalls and the Coach factory outlet.
She is survived by her two daughters and one son-in-law, Sharon Piccione and Elaine and Luke Dziadyk; her granddaughter, who she adored, Dr. Cicily Talerico and her love, Bill Church; her twin grandsons, who she felt blessed to have, Jason Piccione and his love, Amanda Dellerba and Matthew Piccione and his wife, Trista; grandson, Anthony Piccione and his wife, Judy; the lights of her life, great-granddaughters, EmmaRose and Alina Church and Cassidy Piccione; her brother, Joseph Lonero; great-niece, who she shared a special relationship, Michelle R. Gu, Esq.; and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Antoinette and Joseph Gillette and Helen and Anthony Milograno; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marie and Lugo Rastani and Alice and Rocco Gigliotti.
In keeping with Rita's wishes, there will be no formal services. Her family will honor her privately and she will be laid to rest in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Scott Brehault for his many years of friendship, his care and compassion and always letting Rita do it her way; and also many thanks to the caregivers of Hospice and Palliative Care.
In memory of Rita Gigliotti, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care. hospicecareinc.org or childrensmiraclenetwork hospitals.org
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019