Rita M. Price 1930 - 2020
UTICA – Rita M. Price, 90, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Rita was born in Utica and lived here all her life. She was the youngest in her family, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary White Price. She was predeceased by two brothers, James and Edwin Price; and sister, Mrs. Mary Price Zogby.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, at 10:30 a.m., at Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at URNC, Clergy and the caring friends who helped Rita throughout the years.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020