Rita Marie Kanfoush 1929 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Rita Marie Kanfoush, born April 3, 1929 to Domit and Shmouny Mackraz, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019.
She worked for many years at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome. She was active in many volunteer activities during her retirement.
She leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her sisters, Farida Saad, Emily Cole, Jenny Mackraz; and her brother, James Mackraz.
Rita will be remembered for her strength, loving personality and generosity to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
The family would like to extend a grateful thank you to Dr. Din and his staff as well as Dr. Shaik and the entire caring staff of Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare 6th floor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 1:30, at Friedel Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:30, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to WCNY, PO Box 2400, Syracuse, NY 13220.
For online expression of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019