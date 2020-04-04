|
|
Rita (Buttimer) Quinn
UTICA - Mrs. Rita (Buttimer) Quinn, age 90, was rejoined with her beloved husband, James F. "Jim" Quinn, when she passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Her love Jim preceded her on October 3, 2016.
Rita is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Marianne and Hank Rickers of Waterbury Center, Vermont, and Sue Q. Bawarski of Deerfield, NY; her sons and daughter-in-law, Rev. J. Patrick Quinn, T.O.R. of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and William G. and Donna Quinn of Brewerton, NY; her grandchildren, Brian and Christie Rickers; Max and Kristin Bawarski, Willie and Olivia Bawarski, Ellie Bawarski and Patty Jenks; Randy and Bethany Quinn, Madison Quinn, Tyler Quinn, and Jason Plourde; her great-grandsons, Morgan Quinn, Dane Bawarski; and Teddy Rickers. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mildred (Lynch) Buttimer.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be a Memorial Mass offered in Rita's honor at a future date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to Historic Old St. John's Church Food Pantry, 240 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY 13501 or online at https://historicoldstjohnschurch.weshareonline.org. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020