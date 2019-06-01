|
Rita Rowland Bryant 1956 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Rita Rowland Bryant, 63, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully, May 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Rita was born March 21, 1956, in Fulton, NY, to the late Carl and Rita Clarke Rowland. She grew up in Fulton, NY, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, William Bryant. After both attended college at the University at Albany, they were married in 1977.
Like her parents, Rita chose teaching as her vocation. She received her Master's in Special Education from SUNY New Paltz, and worked for many years as a special education teacher at the Whitesboro Middle School. Rita was a dedicated teacher who loved her students. Her teaching philosophy was one of service and inclusion. Her success as a teacher was exemplified by the many students she maintained contact with after leaving her classroom.
Among Rita's great joys (and frustrations) was her devotion to Syracuse basketball. She loved spending time at her summer cottage in Sackets Harbor with her extended family and friends. Rita had a gift for creating scrapbooks of the trips and special occasions she spent with the people she loved.
Rita had an expansive understanding of faith and spirituality. She found a home for that faith as an attendee of St. John the Evangelist Church for many years.
More than anything, Rita loved her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, William, of New Hartford; her son, Peter Bryant and wife, Kate, of Philadelphia, PA, as well as their children, Alice and Jack; her son, Thomas Bryant, of Clinton; her brother, Robert Rowland, and her sister, Margaret Marino, both of Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Mary Earl, of Fulton, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Thomas Rowland, Carole Rowland, Carl Rowland, Jr., and Richard Rowland.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Cardio-Thoracic ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their outstanding care and loving support.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, June 4, from 4-7 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 5, at 10:30 AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford.
Rita dedicated her professional life to assisting people with special needs to reach their potential. The ARC, Oneida-Lewis Chapter, shares that mission. Accordingly, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the ARC at www.thearcolc.org.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019