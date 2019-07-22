|
Robert A. "Bobby" Piperata 1947 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Robert A. "Bobby" Piperata, age 72, went to heaven peacefully as he passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 with his loving wife and family by his side.
Born in Utica on March 21, 1947, Robert was the son of the late Dominick J. and Laura M. (Pazzola) Piperata. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1966 and attended MVCC. On July 5, 1969 he married his childhood sweetheart, Diana "Eah" Olivadoti. This month, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and the happiness those years brought. As companions and parents they were blessed in many ways.
Bobby began his working life at Dodge Graphic Press as a printer. He was also the owner and operator of Rosario's Pizzeria in New York Mills for several years, followed by his position as a manager at Castronovo's Original Grimaldi's Restaurant, and Account Manager at Smith Packing Co., Inc. Lastly, he was associated with Royal Rose Realty, LLC as a Licensed Real Estate Agent. He was always available to lend a hand, any time, any place. He was a fabulous cook, a passion and a skill he inherited from his dad, and that made him the main chef for family events and holidays. With a dash of his own techniques, he could cook for 3 or 300! Bobby was old school about the important things in life including respect, unconditional love, and manners. He was Santa to many children, at community events and venues, especially at Marr-Logg's this past Christmas. Because he was such a gifted conversationalist, strangers became friends, and friends were many in his life. He had the best memories of "the home of the men", a place where friendships that lasted a lifetime originated, in the basement of the Rositano home at 1504 Mohawk Street.
Bobby honored his wife and held her in the highest regard. They rarely missed paying their sincere respects at a wake or a funeral which reflects the way they were brought up. He adored his son and daughter-in-law who graced him with two grandchildren who cherished him and filled his heart with wonderful memories. Their Papa was their whole world and they were his everything. Bobby and Diana were originally members of St. Agnes Church where he served as an usher, Eucharistic Minister, and Trustee as well as a volunteer at all the school and annual events. They made their new home at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish and were very welcomed by the congregation. Of course, Bobby became involved in parish life as a Eucharistic Minister, an Usher, a participant in the Parish Council, Funeral Ministry, and Festival Committee. He was a loyal member of the Knights of St. John Commandery #385 and he proudly held the position of Past President and Chairman of the Board of the former Sons of Italy Lodge that transitioned to the Italian Heritage Club of the Mohawk Valley. Bobby faithfully served God and he solemnly believed in eternal life.
All in all, anyone would be lucky to have a man like Bobby in his or her life! He loved faithfully, he protected fiercely, and he will be infinitely missed by all who loved him. And if you really knew Bobby, you know he would have a fervent wish for those he loved to have hope and carry on with his memory in mind.
Bobby is survived by the other part of his heart, Diana; his cherished son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. II "Rob" and Yvonne Piperata; the light of his life, grandchildren, Gia Danielle, and Alex Allan; his sister, Marie S. Morreale; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard F. "Peppy" and Beverly Piperata, Victor J. and Brenda Piperata, James A. Piperata, William C. Sr. and Nancy Piperata, Paul M. Piperata, and Fred and Nancy Piperata. He also leaves his in-laws, George J. Purpura, Jeanne Castronovo, Teresa "Peaches" Olivadoti; his nieces and nephews, Susan M. Purpura; Russell J. III and Gail Morreale, Cathy and Joseph Fitzgerald; Richard A. Piperata, Linda L. Piperata and Debbie Marshall, David M. and Patty Piperata; Victor J. II and Katie Piperata; Christina Piperata and David Buck, William C. Jr. and Scott Greenwood, Dominick and Shannon Piperata; Lisa Piperata, Tina Piperata; Karin and Wayne Murrell, Fred Piperata II and Jessica White, Laura and John Mohr; Dan P. Olivadoti; Doreen D. Castronovo with whom he shared a close bond, Gina M. and Jimmy Flihan, Kristyn M. and Michael V. Cristalli, and the memory of Dana Lynn Castronovo who was always close to his heart; many treasured great-nieces, great-nephews, a great-great-nephew, his anticipated great-great-niece; cousins, and the aggregation of many wonderful friends who have meant the world to both Bobby and Diana. He was predeceased by his sister, Loretta A. Purpura; in-laws, Dan and Mary (Piccione) Olivadoti, Russell J. Morreale, Victor C. Olivadoti, and Fred J. Castronovo; aunts and uncles, Victoria M. "Aunt Vicki" Pazzola who was a 'second mother' he never forgot, Frank J. "Pitts" Pazzola, Anthony J. and Angeline Pazzola, and Paul and Millie Pazzola; and his lifelong friend, Anthony J. LaPiccirella.
The family is grateful to Dr. Atul V. Butala, the entire staff of the Regional Cancer Center who couldn't have been any kinder, Dr. Gordon F. Fung, his primary physician whose professional advice he trusted; the personnel of the 6th Floor and PCU of MVHS at Faxton-St. Luke's for their unwavering care and compassion; Rev. James Cesta for his visits, blessings, and support; and the community of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish who prayed for Bobby and embraced him throughout his journey.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Members of the Knights of St. John's Commandery #385 will be meeting at 6:30 for ritualistic services. Robert's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered followed by Committal prayers. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 22 to July 23, 2019