|
|
Robert A. White 1955 - 2019
CLINTON - Robert A. White, age 64, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Luke's.
He was born on May 31, 1955, in Utica, a son of the late Harry and Ida (Pullar) White. He earned his AAS in Automotive Technology from Morrisville College and a Certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from MVCC. He worked as a service technician, mechanic and truck driver at a number of beverage companies for most of his career.
Bob loved socializing and helping people. He spent most of his free time helping people with small odd jobs and even volunteered at the Presbyterian Home while he was there as a temporary resident earlier this year. He enjoyed video calls with his granddaughter and other family members who did not live nearby. Bob loved passing along family expertise on roses and birds and especially loved spending time with dogs belonging to friends and family.
He is survived by his daughters, Lindsey and Rebecca and her husband, Rob; granddaughter, Adeline; his sisters, Elaine and her husband, Tom, his sister, Carole; his nieces and nephews, Kristen and John, Scott and Joy, Michelle and Sean, Alisa and Ryan and William and Ruella; and several grandnieces and grandnephews that he adored.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Bob's good friend, Kim McNamara, for checking in on him and helping out. The family would also like to offer a thank you to the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at the ICU for their compassion and thoughtfulness.
A visitation will be held on Friday, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home at 13 Oxford Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413. Interment will be private in Crown Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to JDRF to support research on Type 1 Diabetes, a mission Bob was committed to.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019