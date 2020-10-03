Robert Allan Imobersteg, Sr. 1926 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Robert Allan Imobersteg, Sr., 94, passed away on October 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on September 4, 1926, in Utica, son of the late Albert Jacob and Pearl Swertfager Imobersteg. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and Syracuse University, Class of 1950.
Bob served with the US Army during World War II.
He married Jane Elizabeth Hodges on December 17, 1949, in Clinton. Bob was employed with General Electric and then with Air Supply, until his retirement. Bob and Jane owned and operated Upstate Travel Center in Utica for many years.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Skenandoa Golf Club and past member of the Rotary Club of New Hartford and previously served on the New Hartford Planning Board. Bob was also past President of American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA). He was also a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.
Bob enjoyed traveling and he and Jane travelled extensively throughout the world. He enjoyed most the years spent raising his children at the family camp at Kayuta Lake, his annual fishing trips with his sons and grandsons, playing golf, the card games Bridge and Pitch and was an avid SU Sports Fan.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; his children, Karen (Dennis) Colburn, Downers Grove, IL, Robert (Donna) Imobersteg, Jr., New Hartford, Jeffrey (Tamara) Imobersteg, Charlotte, NC, Beth (Andy) Dunlop, Jr., Naperville, IL; his grandchildren, Dennis (Nicole) Colburn, Jr., Andrew (Candace) Colburn, Betsy (Miguel) Castillo, Robert Imobersteg, III, Michael Imobersteg, Jeffrey
(Michelle) Imobersteg, Jr., Steven Imobersteg, Amy Dunlop and Andrew Dunlop, III; his great-grandchildren, Isabella Colburn, Lily Colburn, Madelyn Colburn, Andrew Colburn, Jr., Paula Castillo, Sara Castillo, Miguel Andres Castillo, Sofia Castillo, Jeffrey Imobersteg, III and Robert Imobersteg, IV. He was predeceased by his siblings, Elna (Bud) Feldman, Shirley (Les) Sexton,
Albert J. (Kay) Imobersteg, Jr., and Georgianna (Mitch) Lowell; and his mother and father-in-law, Charlotte and Pomeroy Hodges.
The family wish to acknowledge Bob's many friends and the staff at Preswick Glen for their friendship and care.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.