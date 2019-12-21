|
|
Robert Angelino 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Robert Angelino, 76, passed away on December 19, 2019, at Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer.
He was born on May 29, 1943 in Utica, a son of the late John and Jane Guido Angelino and was a 1963 graduate of Whitesboro High School.
Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the First Airborne Division as a drill sergeant and retired as Sergeant Major after 25 years of dedicated service.
On November 30, 2013, he was united in marriage with Marie Platt in the Church of Christ in Utica.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Matthew and Dulce Angelino, DiMetria Allsup, Susan and Tom Becker and Dale Chester; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, John and Diane Angelino.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Dimbleby Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Please consider donations in Robert's memory to the ().
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019