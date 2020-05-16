Robert B. Newby 1936 - 2020

Cherished Time Spent with Family

WESTMORELAND - Robert B. Newby, 84, of Westmoreland, NY, passed away in Fort Myers, FL on April 14, 2020 with his wife at his side.

He was born in Troy, TX, on April 5, 1936, the son of Barto E. and Mary Bigham Newby. Robert was a graduate of the Junior College, Temple, TX and Upper Division College, Utica. He retired in 2001 from the New York State Department of Taxation. He was a faithful parishioner and trustee of Lairdsville United Methodist Church.

Robert married the love of his life, Evelyn Yager, on January 25, 1963. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who cherished the times spent with his family.

Surviving besides his wife of 57 years, Evelyn, are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Christopher Jasinski and Beth and Michael Peck; his sister, Doris Gupton; his two granddaughters, Tia Perez and Nicole Jasinski; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his two brothers, Charles Newby and Kenneth Newby; and his two sisters, Dorothy Mae Scruggs and Mary Ernestine Loyd.

Due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation Robert's life will be celebrated at a future date.

In memory of Robert, please consider donations to the Lairdsville United Methodist Church, PO Box 477, Westmoreland, NY 13490.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store