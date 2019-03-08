Home

Robert C. Krone Sr.

Robert C. Krone Sr. Obituary
Robert C. Krone, Sr. 1937 - 2019
ONEIDA - Robert C. Krone, Sr., age 81, a longtime Oneida resident, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, March 7, 2019, in the Oneida Healthcare ECF.
Bob was born on October 18, 1937, in Utica, a son of the late Seth and Myrtle (Edwards) Krone and was a graduate of V.V.S. Central Scholl and the New York State Rangers School.
He proudly served with the United States Army from 1961-1963.
On December 11, 1965, Bob and Sonja A. Spear were united in marriage at Christ United Methodist Church of Sherrill and have enjoyed this loving union of over 54 years together.
Prior to his retirement in 1999, Bob was a supervisor with the Oneida Limited Silversmiths.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and golf. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for the New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill, the Loyal Order of the Moose and past memberships included, the Vernon Rod and Gun Club, the Sherrill-Kenwood Fire Department and the Bums Club.
Surviving are his loving wife, Sonja; son, Robert C. Krone, Jr. and his fiancé', Adrianne Frizzell, of Adams; four grandchildren, Robbie and John Krone and Danielle and Kristen Krone; and one great-grandson, Liam.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be a private funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
