Robert C. Mullen, Sr. 1932 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Robert C. Mullen, Sr., 87, of Whitesboro, passed away, March 24, 2020, at Masonic Care Community.
He was born, October 9, 1932, in Utica, the son of Patrick J. and Annie E. Clermont Mullen. He received his education in Whitesboro Schools and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Gladys Zygmunt on October 11, 1958 at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro. She passed away October 17, 2002. Mr. Mullen was employed as a cook with New York State Dept. of Mental Hygiene, retiring after 32 years. He also was employed as a casket maker at Utica Casket Company.
He had a lifetime committed to fire service. He was a member of the Whitesboro Fire Department for more than 60 years, serving as Chief, Assistant Chief, Captain, 1st Lieutenant, 2nd Lieutenant, Past President of the Babbitt Monitor Hose Co. and Past President of the Benevolent Assn. He was a member of FASNY, Oneida County Fire Chief's Assn. and Advisory Board, Oneida County Firematics Judge, Parade Judge, Softball Umpire and Board of Directors, the CNY Firemen's Assn. and the Oneida County Firemen's Bowling League. He was a member of Whitestown American Legion Post #1113 and it's Executive Board. He served on the Village of Whitesboro Planning Board. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. A fantastic cook, he had a passion for baking cakes. He loved time spent at camp with his family and at The Shed.
Past Chief Mullen was the recipient of awards at the local, county and state level for his Act of Bravery for Saving a Life. He was also the recipient of the Central New York Firemen's Assn. Ray Sherburne Award in 2005. He was also awarded the Ambrose Carey Firemen's Award.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kim and Earl Rightmier, Marcy and Darlene LeBuis and Frank, North Utica; his grandchildren who he cherished, Craig (Elizabeth) Rightmier, Jessica (Matt) Thompson, Eric Rightmier (Carli), Devin LeBuis (Savanna), Connor LeBuis and Morgan LeBuis; two great-grandsons, William and Lucas Rightmier; sisters, Jane E. Costanzo, Karen Kienle-Harries and Cynthia Day; extended family members, Lisa and Chad Lawrence; his dear friend, Marie Van Orden; many nieces and nephews; and his Whitesboro Fire Dept. family. He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys, on October 17, 2002; two sons, Robert C. Mullen, Jr. on April 3, 2008 and Donald E. Mullen on August 29, 2019; and siblings, Patrick J. Mullen, Jr., Theresa Morehead (his twin), Shirley Ann Klockowski and Thomas S. Mullen.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Masonic Care Community for their care and compassion.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC, there will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. The family will plan a public memorial service at a later date to be announced.
Messages of sympathy and memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Whitesboro Fire Dept. Benevolent Assn., or Believe 271.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020