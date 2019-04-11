|
Robert C. Witte 1933 - 2019
Owner of Witte Plumbing & Heating
UTICA - Robert C. Witte, 85, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Robert was born in Utica on June 26, 1933, a son of Charles L. and Nora M. (Spain) Witte. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Canton College. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. At Sacred Heart Church, Utica, on September 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Marcia Field. Robert was a licensed Master Plumber dedicated to the family business established in 1895. He was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church, American Legion Post #1113 and an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #189. Bob always enjoyed golfing and getting together with his friends.
Robert is survived by his wife, Marcia; his four children, Diane Pole and husband, David, of Whitesboro, Kathleen Witte Davis, of Sea Girt, NJ, Carolyn Ripp and husband, Dr. Kenneth, of Cloquet, MN and Thomas Witte, of Marcy; nine grandchildren, Craig Pole, Gennifer Kalies and husband, Jason, Jordan Davis, Ryan Davis, Nolan Ripp, Aidan Ripp, Charlotte Ripp, Adam Witte and Ashley Witte; two sisters, Charlene Crosby, of Brielle, NJ and Mary Frances Witte, of Syracuse; and in-laws, Patricia and Richard Moore, of Whitesboro and E. John Field, of WI. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren who Bob adored; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Witte's funeral, with Military Honors, will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There are no calling hours. The family will greet guests at the conclusion of the Mass.
Those so wishing may make donations to or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019