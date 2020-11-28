Robert D. Bamford 1943 - 2020HOLLAND PATENT - Robert D. Bamford, Sr., 77, passed away unexpectedly in FL, on November 22, 2020.Robert was born on January 27, 1943, to Ethelyn and Floyd Bamford, in Utica. He attended the historic First Baptist Church of North Utica, with his family and graduated from Whitesboro Schools, in 1961. He married Linda McBride, on August 8, 1968.At a young age, Bobby became fascinated with cars and racing. He built a hot rod and became a lifelong fan of NASCAR and classic cars and most recently, worked with his son, Michael, on his motorcycle and went with him as he raced and even got to go up on the tower. He began working in construction, starting with Candella, then Rossi, Keller and Charco Construction and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He missed this work after retiring and was excited to show you equipment he had operated, rigs he drove and what was occurring on a building site, even enthusiastically operating a Bobcat last year. He was also fascinated by planes, trains and history and was an avid bowler from a young age. He enjoyed the outdoors, from yard work, to boating in the Adirondacks, skiing and snowmobiling. He began staying in FL during winters, near his beloved sister and rode around in his golf cart enjoying the sunshine, helped neighbors since he could fix anything, boating on the St. Johns River and worked outside in constant motion, right up until his last day. Bobby enjoyed a simple life with his childlike outlook and was a true gentleman. No matter the struggles he faced, he always had an impish smile on his face.Robert is survived by his wife, Linda; and son and best friend, Michael Bamford and Marie Symonds, of Whitesboro; beloved granddaughter, Betsy Bamford and her mother, Karen Storsberg, of Rome; sister-in-law, Ginnie McBride, of Oriskany; brother-in-law, Richard Fortnam, of DeBary, FL; special niece and friend, Dr. Susan Zullo, of Bethesda, MD; niece, Lori Remick, of Naples, FL and her daughter, Lisa (Steven) D'Ortone and sons, Dominic and Leo, of Towson, MD; nephews, Matt Kupiec, of Macungie, PA and Jeff and Michael Chowaniec, of Oriskany; and other treasured friends and family, including many from Traders Cove, in DeBary, FL, where he spent winters, Eastern Star Home, in Oriskany, where he volunteered and Burkart Automotive, in Yorkville, where he spent many hours. He was predeceased by his son, Robert D. Bamford, Jr., which broke his heart; his sister, Beverly (Zullo) Fortnam, who he was extremely close to; brother-in-law, Louis (Joe) Zullo; son-in-law, Paul Remick; sister-in-law, Sherry Kupiec; and cousins, David (Betsy) Clark.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Dimbleby Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY.