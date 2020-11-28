1/1
Robert D. Bamford
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Bamford 1943 - 2020
HOLLAND PATENT - Robert D. Bamford, Sr., 77, passed away unexpectedly in FL, on November 22, 2020.
Robert was born on January 27, 1943, to Ethelyn and Floyd Bamford, in Utica. He attended the historic First Baptist Church of North Utica, with his family and graduated from Whitesboro Schools, in 1961. He married Linda McBride, on August 8, 1968.
At a young age, Bobby became fascinated with cars and racing. He built a hot rod and became a lifelong fan of NASCAR and classic cars and most recently, worked with his son, Michael, on his motorcycle and went with him as he raced and even got to go up on the tower. He began working in construction, starting with Candella, then Rossi, Keller and Charco Construction and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He missed this work after retiring and was excited to show you equipment he had operated, rigs he drove and what was occurring on a building site, even enthusiastically operating a Bobcat last year. He was also fascinated by planes, trains and history and was an avid bowler from a young age. He enjoyed the outdoors, from yard work, to boating in the Adirondacks, skiing and snowmobiling. He began staying in FL during winters, near his beloved sister and rode around in his golf cart enjoying the sunshine, helped neighbors since he could fix anything, boating on the St. Johns River and worked outside in constant motion, right up until his last day. Bobby enjoyed a simple life with his childlike outlook and was a true gentleman. No matter the struggles he faced, he always had an impish smile on his face.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda; and son and best friend, Michael Bamford and Marie Symonds, of Whitesboro; beloved granddaughter, Betsy Bamford and her mother, Karen Storsberg, of Rome; sister-in-law, Ginnie McBride, of Oriskany; brother-in-law, Richard Fortnam, of DeBary, FL; special niece and friend, Dr. Susan Zullo, of Bethesda, MD; niece, Lori Remick, of Naples, FL and her daughter, Lisa (Steven) D'Ortone and sons, Dominic and Leo, of Towson, MD; nephews, Matt Kupiec, of Macungie, PA and Jeff and Michael Chowaniec, of Oriskany; and other treasured friends and family, including many from Traders Cove, in DeBary, FL, where he spent winters, Eastern Star Home, in Oriskany, where he volunteered and Burkart Automotive, in Yorkville, where he spent many hours. He was predeceased by his son, Robert D. Bamford, Jr., which broke his heart; his sister, Beverly (Zullo) Fortnam, who he was extremely close to; brother-in-law, Louis (Joe) Zullo; son-in-law, Paul Remick; sister-in-law, Sherry Kupiec; and cousins, David (Betsy) Clark.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Dimbleby Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dimbleby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved