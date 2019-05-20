Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DeCondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" DeCondo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bobby" DeCondo Obituary
Robert "Bobby" DeCondo 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Robert "Bobby" DeCondo, age 67, son of the late Anthony J. "Deacon" and Theresa C. (Scotese) DeCondo, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Oneida Center in Utica.
In keeping with Bobby's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's graveside funeral service and Celebration of Life which will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eannace Funeral Home Inc
Download Now