Robert "Bobby" DeCondo 1951 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Robert "Bobby" DeCondo, age 67, son of the late Anthony J. "Deacon" and Theresa C. (Scotese) DeCondo, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Oneida Center in Utica.
In keeping with Bobby's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's graveside funeral service and Celebration of Life which will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2019