Robert E. Anna 1938 - 2019
FLOYD - Robert E. Anna, 81, of Floyd and formerly of Clinton, passed away on December 6, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 1, 1938, in New Hartford, a son of the late John and Ethel Patterson Anna.
He was educated in Clinton Schools and immediately afterward, enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1956 - 1959, aboard the USS Des Moines (CA-134). On September 24, 1960, he married Sandra Kervin. Mr. Anna was a machine operator at Rome Strip Steel for 38 years, until his retirement.
Robert played hockey throughout high school and loved and followed his Montreal Canadians. He was an avid NASCAR and football fan. He cherished hunting with his many friends, for many years at his Copper Lake camp (Green Frog Café) every autumn. Robert also enjoyed golf, spending time at his summer retreat on Otter Lake and wintering in Florida with family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; his children and grandchildren, Tracy and Neal Brenon (Jesse), of Oriskany Falls, Heather and Colby Curtis, (Ryan and Cara), of Wichita Falls, TX and Robert (Dakota), Floyd; also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jean Anna, Herkimer; a sister, Nancy Cook, Ft. Lauderdale, FL; along with several great-grandchildren; as well as several special nieces and nephews; many close friends; and his loyal companion, Gonzo. He was predeceased by a sister, Alice Joyce; and a brother, John Willard.
The family would like to express special thanks to cousin, Carolyn Ann Sahl; and to the staff at St. Luke's for their care and compassion.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Holland Patent.
Memorial tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019