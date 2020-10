Robert E. Duncan, Jr. 1943 - 2020HAMILTON - Robert E. Duncan, Jr., 77, of Hamilton, NY, passed away, September 29, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.He was born, July 22, 1943, in Staten Island, NY, a son of Robert E., Sr. and Irene Mortensen Duncan. He was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy and attended SUNY ESF and Onondaga Community College. Robert was a fiber-optic technician for Verizon in Syracuse for over 30 years until retiring. He was an outdoorsman.Surviving are his children, Jennifer Duncan, of FL and Reeley Duncan, of Lake Tahoe, CA; stepchildren, Suzanne Morgan, of Tully and Kelly Metzger, of Panama City, FL; a brother, Bruce Duncan, of Hamilton; and several grandchildren.In keeping with Robert's wishes, there are no services.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com