Robert E. Duncan, Jr. 1943 - 2020
HAMILTON - Robert E. Duncan, Jr., 77, of Hamilton, NY, passed away, September 29, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
He was born, July 22, 1943, in Staten Island, NY, a son of Robert E., Sr. and Irene Mortensen Duncan. He was a graduate of Onondaga Valley Academy and attended SUNY ESF and Onondaga Community College. Robert was a fiber-optic technician for Verizon in Syracuse for over 30 years until retiring. He was an outdoorsman.
Surviving are his children, Jennifer Duncan, of FL and Reeley Duncan, of Lake Tahoe, CA; stepchildren, Suzanne Morgan, of Tully and Kelly Metzger, of Panama City, FL; a brother, Bruce Duncan, of Hamilton; and several grandchildren.
In keeping with Robert's wishes, there are no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.
