Robert E. Gribnau, Sr. 1928 - 2019

NORTH UTICA/SCHUYLER - Mr. Robert E. Gribnau, Sr., 90, of Schuyler, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community in Utica.

Robert was born in Utica, on October 21, 1928, the son of Max and Anna (Seiling) Gribnau. He was raised in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy, Class of 1947. Robert proudly served in the Army Reserves. Bob was appointed to the Utica Fire Department on January 1, 1955 and retired on April 4, 1981. On July 8, 1961, Robert was united in marriage with Marilyn Rockwell. Marilyn passed away on April 8, 1985. Bob and Marilyn had six children, Robert E. Gribnau, Jr. (Kim), Seneca Falls, NY, Laurie Zogby (Joseph), Deansboro, NY, Ann Zogby (Christopher), Alexandria, VA, Richard Gribnau, Ohio, Russell Gribnau (Amy), Syracuse and Heidi Gribnau, who passed away on February 4, 1991.

On May 4, 1991, Bob married Monica Pasqualicchio. He leaves behind her children, Amy VanSlyke (Eric), Canastota and Robert Pasqualicchio (Jessica), Utica. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Megan Zogby, Jessica Zogby, Audrey Gribnau, Troy Gribnau, Allison Gribnau, Eric VanSlyke, Jr., Carolyn VanSlyke, Christian Pasqualicchio, Francesca Pasqualicchio and Johnathan Pasqualicchio. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph and Howard.

Mr. Gribnau's funeral will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Robert's memory.

