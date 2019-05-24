|
Robert E. McDaniels 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Robert E. McDaniels, 91, formerly of the Camden and Vienna area, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community where he had resided since February 2012.
He was born on November 10, 1927, in Camden, NY, a son of Harold and Mary Keil McDaniels. Bob attended Camden schools and later received a diploma from the Morrisville Aeronautical Program. Bob retired from the Camden Wire Co., in 1985, as a strander, after 35 years. He was a member of the Vienna United Methodist Church, the I.O.O.B. Mud Flats Chapter and was a lifetime member of the Vienna Vol. Fire Dept.
Surviving are his daughters, Ada Maciolek, Rome, Betty Narolis, Deansboro, Carol and Ted Wheeler, Avon Park, FL, Dawn Buckingham, Hampton, VA, Ellen and Jack Stoltz, Utica, Grace and Scott Logue, Salisbury, NC and Heather and James York, Camden; his sons, Craig and Melanie McDaniels, Wilmington, NC, William and Sandy McDaniels, North Bay, NY and John McDaniels and Robin Bolton, Sparta, NC; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Beverly and Robert Wanner, Rome, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his former wife, Caroline; one daughter, Faye Roberts; four brothers, E.H. McDaniels, Norman McDaniels and infant brothers, Richard and Lee Earl McDaniels.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Masonic Care Community Monticello Household and staff, including Dr. O and Drs. Arem, McCormick and Wilcox.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from Vienna United Methodist Church. Interment in Forest Park Cemetery, Camden, NY. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., 109 Main Street, Camden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to and/or Vienna Vol. Fire Dept. in lieu of flowers.
You may send a message of condolence at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 24 to May 25, 2019