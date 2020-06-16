Robert E. Romanus 1955 - 2020

WILLIAMSTOWN – Robert E. Romanus, 64, passed away on June 12, 2020 at MVHS.

He was born in New Hartford on July 21, 1955, a son of the late Raymond J. and Ellen (Acee) Romanus. Robert graduated from New Hartford High School and MVCC. His greatest interests were technology and music. Robert was also an incredible researcher and loved to read. He enjoyed hiking, gardening, martial arts and recently delved into organic foods and holistic health.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Helen; his two daughters, Jessica Ann Romanus, of Waterville and Stephanie Ann Romanus, of E. Utica; four grandchildren, Skylar, Shailynn, Shelby and Gianna; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Edward Freeman, of New Hartford; sister-in-law, MaryAnn Romanus; nieces and nephews, Dr. Jennifer Eaton, Renee Eaton Lloyd, Raymond Romanus, III, Kelly Romanus and Richard Romanus, II; and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Raymond Romanus, Jr. and Richard Romanus.

All are invited to call on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. A private service will be held for the family.

Please consider donations in Robert's memory to the Children's Miracle Network, "MVHS Foundation", 1676 Sunset Ave., Utica, NY 13502.

The family thanks his wife, Helen, for her love and devotion to Robert, his sister, Joan, his close friends, Karen and the girls at Circle K, Dr. James Vanderhoof and staff at Oneida Hospital and his nurse, Jess and Joel with PT from Homecare Services for taking such wonderful care of Robert.

Please wear a mask and respect our current 25% capacity.



