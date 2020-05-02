Robert "Bob" Emilian 1959 - 2020
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Robert S. Emilian, 61, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Bob was born in Utica, NY, on April 18, 1959, the son of the late Stanley J. and Constance "Connie" Colosimo Emilian. He was educated in local schools, a graduate of TR Proctor High School in 1977.
Always a diligent employee, Bob started work at a young age; first at Fort Schuyler Drug Store and then he went on to run his own flower shop. He later worked for Carl's and Fay's Drugs before entering the nutritional field as a buyer with GNC for many years while living in Pittsburgh, PA. Bob then went on to work for Ajinomoto for many years until finding comfort in his most recent position with KSF Business Acquisitions in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he was the Director of Business Development for the past few years.
Bob possessed a very affable personality, great sense of humor and made many lifelong friendships, wherever he went. He loved being the prankster and he brought much joy to his family, friends and co-workers. Bob was a lifelong, die-hard Red Sox and Steelers fan.
He is survived by his son, Robert Emilian, II and "happy handsome" grandson, Robert S. Emilian, III; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and John Goff; nephew and niece, John and Candace Goff, II; great nephews that he idolized, John Goff, III and Jordano Goff; niece and Godchild, his "Two Things", Kelly Goff; and soon-to-be-nephew, Steve Ermacor and fur nephew, Tyson John. Bobby also leaves behind his many beloved Colosimo and Leo cousins, friends and co-workers. Especially acknowledging, Chris Tisi and Paul Gagliano, who were considered to be his "Florida Family."
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Bob's family will honor him privately and he will be laid to rest with his beloved parents at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the future at a day and time to be announced.
During this very difficult time in our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com, which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Robert S. Emilian, 61, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Bob was born in Utica, NY, on April 18, 1959, the son of the late Stanley J. and Constance "Connie" Colosimo Emilian. He was educated in local schools, a graduate of TR Proctor High School in 1977.
Always a diligent employee, Bob started work at a young age; first at Fort Schuyler Drug Store and then he went on to run his own flower shop. He later worked for Carl's and Fay's Drugs before entering the nutritional field as a buyer with GNC for many years while living in Pittsburgh, PA. Bob then went on to work for Ajinomoto for many years until finding comfort in his most recent position with KSF Business Acquisitions in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, where he was the Director of Business Development for the past few years.
Bob possessed a very affable personality, great sense of humor and made many lifelong friendships, wherever he went. He loved being the prankster and he brought much joy to his family, friends and co-workers. Bob was a lifelong, die-hard Red Sox and Steelers fan.
He is survived by his son, Robert Emilian, II and "happy handsome" grandson, Robert S. Emilian, III; sister and brother-in-law, Cynthia and John Goff; nephew and niece, John and Candace Goff, II; great nephews that he idolized, John Goff, III and Jordano Goff; niece and Godchild, his "Two Things", Kelly Goff; and soon-to-be-nephew, Steve Ermacor and fur nephew, Tyson John. Bobby also leaves behind his many beloved Colosimo and Leo cousins, friends and co-workers. Especially acknowledging, Chris Tisi and Paul Gagliano, who were considered to be his "Florida Family."
Due to the current health concerns and keeping within CDC guidelines, Bob's family will honor him privately and he will be laid to rest with his beloved parents at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the future at a day and time to be announced.
During this very difficult time in our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online at MattFuneralHome.com, which will be a great source of comfort to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.