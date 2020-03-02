|
Robert F. Fahey 1934 - 2020
RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Robert Francis Fahey "Bob", age 86, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, he was a graduate of VanHornesville High School, Class of 1952 and an honorably discharged US Air Force veteran. For 20 years he worked as a custodian for Owen D. Young High School, retiring in 1995. For 24 years he was partners with Bill VanSpanje at Bill's Auto Auction on Route # 20 in Richfield Springs.
Surviving him are his wife of 40 years, Joan Pugh Fahey; two daughters, Debra Plows and husband, Edward, of Cherry Valley and Sheila Oldick and husband, James, of Richfield Springs; a step-daughter, Suzanne Sproles, of Worthington, KY; two brothers, Bernard Fahey and wife, Janie, of VanHornesville, Donald Fahey and wife, Vanetta, of Jordanville; two sisters, Marjorie Geukes, of Mesick, MI, Jean Huckabone, of Springfield Center; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Fahey; and two brother-in-laws, John Geukes and Douglas Huckabone.
Calling hours for Mr. Fahey will be on Thursday, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., in J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs. A funeral service will follow immediately after, at 6:00 pm.
The family wishes to thank the 4th floor nurses and staff at Bassett Medical Center for the care and compassion shown to Bob during his stay at the hospital.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020