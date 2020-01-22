|
|
Robert F. Mercurio 1942 - 2020
ROME - In the early morning hours on Sunday, January 19, 2020, with his adoring wife at his side, the gates of Heaven opened up for Robert F. Mercurio.
Bobby was born on April 17, 1942, in Rome, a son of Frank and Catherine Coluccio Mercurio. He attended Rome Schools and was a graduate of RFA. He worked at Revere Copper Products for 42 years, retiring in 2004. Married to Diane Muscarella on November 26, 1977, they shared 42 wonderful years together.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Jodie and Jim Corigliano and Deniece and Gary Zeller. Bob loved being "Poppies" to his two granddaughters, Cherina Mercurio and Caylee Corigliano. Also surviving is a sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and Wayne Abrams; and many cousins.
Bob shared a bond of mutual respect and fondness for Mark Hluska who will always be considered family. Todd and Barb Harmon also held a special place in Bob's life and he loved them as they were his own children.
Bobby was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Toccolano Club and at one time, a member of the Sons of Italy 2786 in Williamsport, PA. Also in Williamsport, Bobby and Diane shared the honor of Christening their adorable Godchild, Maritza Chavez. Maritza will forever remember and miss her "Uncle Bob".
His pleasures in life included boating, swimming, billiards, bowling and especially the game of Bocce, where many lasting friendships were formed. He enjoyed playing both in Rome and many out of town tournaments. He also loved simple things in life such as a Friday night fish fry and watching Jeopardy with his favorite neighbor, Jewel-z.
He had a great pride of ownership in his home and yard. He loved his neighbors and was affectingly referred to as the "Mayor" by some.
He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Louie and Eileen Mercurio, Dominick and Evelyn Mercurio, Joan Lusby and Gloria and Reid Ayers. A huge special welcoming committee will greet Bob in Heaven, including Aunt Betty and Uncle Bill Glasso, who were like an extra set of parents that God gifted Bob with; a mother-in-law who adored him, Angie Muscarella; and a brother-in-law, Louis Muscarella. Also there are Ronnie Glasso, Jan Uvanni, Ken and Fran Woodhouse, Bill Manciocchi and a host of other friends. Waiting at the Rainbow Bridge are his two cherished pets, Pebbles and Jo-Jo.
Special angels walking on earth have been a tower of strength to us in this difficult time. Too many too list, but just a few are Joe Uvanni, Molly Castro, Pat, Art and Denise Fusco, Denise and Armando Blaskovic and Diane's bocce team for their support, love and prayers. The doctors and staff at St. Luke's Hospital were amazing.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Abe Esper as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours are Saturday from 10-11 a.m. in the church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome.
You may send a message of sympathy online at www.bottinifuneralhome.
"My life is forever changed because you are gone, but so full of love because you were here".
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020