Robert F. "Bob" Rogalski 1946 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Robert F. "Bob" Rogalski, age 72, passed away in peace with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on November 6, 1946, Robert was the son of the late Roger and Josephine (Licari) Rogalski. He was a graduate of UFA and MVCC. A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Bob honorably served his country during the Vietnam Era.
On August 26, 1967 he married the former Mary Elaine Attili with whom he shared 51 years. They were one in happiness, love, and devotion to family.
Bob spent most of his working years at the Utica main U.S. Postal Service for 34 years, until he retired. A family-oriented man, Bob was a devoted husband, father and granddad. He cherished the holidays with his family. He enjoyed music, dancing, and had a great sense of humor. He loved time with family outdoors. Through the years, he took pleasure in coaching, playing cards and was a sports enthusiast. He cherished trips to Cape Cod and the Adirondacks. He was also a member of the N.H. American Legion #1376.
Bob was warm-hearted, approachable, and nonjudgmental. He was proud of his children, no matter what road they took, because he saw their individual strengths and interests, and he loved each one of them for their sensitive spirit. His grandchildren spiritually jumped into his heart as well as into his lap. They became one of his most precious treasures. ??Bob was a devoted Catholic and he loved every moment of life and took nothing for granted.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; his children and their loves, Robert Rogalski, Christopher and Jennifer Rogalski, Shannon Rogalski and Dale Walker, and Melissa Rogalski; his grandchildren, Justin; Daniel, Hayden, Bryce and Briley; Andrew and Angelena; and Landyn. He held close to his heart the memory of his grandson Nicholas Patrick. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger and Kathy Rogalski, and Richard and Laura Rogalski; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Kim Coleman, and Cynthia and Mello Testa; his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, Bernadette and Richard Deal, and Eleanor and Joseph Argen; and the good friends who blessed his life. He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Lena Attili.
Bob's immediate family honored and commemorated his life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Joseph Salerno with Military Honors. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Bob's family will escort him to his final place of rest in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019