Robert F. Tayntor 1923 - 2020
ONEIDA - Robert Foster Tayntor, 96, formerly of Peterboro and Hamilton, passed away, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Grand, Chittenango.
He was born, June 30, 1923, in the Town of Eaton, a son of Foster and Cecil Sellers Tayntor and was a graduate of Morrisville High School. On September 9, 1942, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving during World War II until his honorable discharge on April 14, 1946. On July 18, 1946, Robert married Elizabeth "Betty" J. Martin in Clockville, NY. They shared a loving union of 71 years until she predeceased him on July 31, 2017. Robert was a dairy farmer and worked at SUNY Morrisville until retiring. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed reading.
He was a member of the Peterboro United Methodist Church, a former member of the Belles and Beaus and Hill Top Squares and the Madison and Peterboro Granges.
Surviving are his children, Arthur and Linda Tayntor, of Oneida and Zaida and John Gunlogson, of Canastota; grandchildren, Jeffrey Tayntor, of Seminole, FL, Aaron (Jessica Frenyea) Tayntor, of Greenville, NY, Alison (Douglas) DeGroff, of Tulare, CA, Tracy Lawrence (Sonya Merkle), of Canastota, Douglas (Jennifer) Doxtater, of Canastota and Scott (Tina) Doxtater, of Peterboro; great-grandchildren, Trystan and Aria Tayntor, Drew, Luke and Makenna DeGroff, Kelsey and Brandon Lawrence, Bailey, Zachary and Lila Doxtater and Aiden and Katelyn Doxtater; a sister, Vera Jean Bell, of ID; a brother, Wayne Tayntor, of PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Peterboro United Methodist Church, PO Box 90, Peterboro, NY 13134.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.
