Robert F. Young 1932 - 2019
ORISKANY - Robert F. Young, 87, of Oriskany and formerly of Utica and New Hartford, passed away peacefully at the Eastern Star Home on December 30, 2019.
He was born on November 23, 1932, in Utica, the only child of Robert W. and Lena (Zeh) Young. He graduated from New Hartford High School and successfully completed the Accounting Program at the Utica School of Commerce. Mr. Young was united in marriage to Esther Seeger on May 19, 1956 at St. George's Church, Utica. The couple had enjoyed over 58 years of marriage at the time of Mrs. Young's death in 2014.
Bob was a member of St. James' Episcopal Church, Clinton. He last worked for Power Line Constructors of Clinton, and prior to that had been employed at the former Hart & Crouse Corp. of Utica. During his leisure time he liked to play golf and enjoyed watching golf tournaments on television. He was a dedicated Syracuse University basketball fan and also enjoyed building ship models. As his family grew, he looked forward to time being spent with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Young, of Utica; and two sons and their wives, Mark and Charlene Young, of New Hartford and John and Sharon Young, of CA; grandchildren, Allison Young, Susan Mills and her husband, Taylor, Tyson Howell, Casey Howell and his wife, Misty and Ian Young; and a great-granddaughter, Claire Howell. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Esther.
Bob's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Eastern Star Home for their loving care of Bob and Esther during their years at the Home.
His funeral service will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Eastern Star Home Chapel, 8290 SR 69, Oriskany, NY 13424. Calling hours will precede the service, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Bob's memory to the American Diabetes Association or the Eastern Star Home. Envelopes will be available at the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020