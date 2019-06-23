|
|
Robert G. "Bob" Alessandrini 1939 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Mr. Robert G. "Bob" Alessandrini, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on April 4, 1939, Robert was the son of the late Gino and Louise (Palmano) Alessandrini. Raised and educated in Utica, he was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1957. On September 3, 1960, he married the former Roseann Scalzo with whom he shared 58 years in a union dedicated to each other and their family.
In his earlier years, Bob worked for UPS (United Parcel Service) with pride and accuracy for 32 years, until retirement. After leaving the workforce, he enjoyed time spent at the family business, Maria's Pasta Shop. Bob was blessed with a loving heart, and he was generous, dependable, and always available to lend a hand to those in need or offer his worldly wisdom in a variety of matters. His interests included hunting, fishing, and utilizing his knack for "well witching" to find underground water. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, and he practiced his Catholic faith at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Roseann; his daughters and sons-in-law, Regina Alessandrini, Renee Alessandrini, Rosetta and Michael Emma, and Roxann Nitti and Alfonse Nitti; sons and daughter-in-law, Rob and Stacey Alessandrini, and Russell Alessandrini; grandchildren, Crystal Seifried, Matthew Seifried; Erica Alessandrini; Christopher Emma, Lauren Emma; Nicholas Nitti, Giavanna Nitti, A.J. Nitti; Robert Alessandrini III, Paul Alessandrini; James Gibson, Leena and Chris Faulkner, Roseann and Cory Crump, and Melissa Alessandrini; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, C. Joan Gerardi, and Carol L. Murine. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Theresa "Terry" Zangrilli, Michael and Lisa Scalzo, and Andrea Scalzo who he loved as a daughter. He was predeceased by his sister, Anita Louise Rodahan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Theresa (Bottini) Scalzo; and in-laws, Mary Louise LeClair; and Raymond J. "Ray Zang" Zangrilli Jr.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Robert's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 23 to June 24, 2019