Robert G. Barnes 1952 - 2020
ROME - Robert G. Barnes, 67, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Robert was born in Utica, NY, on October 24, 1952, son of Anne F. Barnes and the late Edwin R. Barnes. He graduated from New Hartford High School and began a long and fulfilling career with Niagara Mohawk. He worked in the hauling department as a heavy equipment and crane operator for many years, making some lifelong friends along the way. He retired from the company, then National Grid, after 35 years of dedicated service.
In his years of retirement, Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, helping friends and family, "tinkering" and woodworking. He enjoyed the simple things in life and appreciated beauty in nature that is often overlooked. His lifelong experience of mechanics granted him the ability to beautifully restore and maintain everything from primitive engines to complete cars. He was hard working, witty, intelligent, a skilled problem solver and gifted craftsman. For his family, he was a provider, protector and defender of morality. He also stole the hearts of his two granddaughters and loved them for the beautiful qualities that he intuitively saw in them and enjoyed so much.
Robert is survived by his wife, Audrey, to whom he has been happily married to for over forty years; his children, Cheryl Palmer (and her husband, Justin Palmer), of Waterville and Michael Barnes (and his wife, Heather Barnes) and their children, Ashley and Emma, of Jamesville; his mother, Anne Barnes; and three brothers.
Calling hours for Robert will be held at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, on Monday, March 16th from 4-6 p.m. Robert's Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 1736 Burrstone Road, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020