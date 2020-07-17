Robert G. Perri 1937 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Robert G. Perri, 82, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Carlstadt, NJ, on July 21, 1937, the son of the late Salvatore and Lena Pairo Perri. He attended Lindburgh High School and graduated with the Class of 1954.
He was married to Josephine Colino on November 12, 1960 in Frankfort.
Robert was owner and operator of FaMas Restaurant, Schuyler, BJs Pizzeria, Middleville, Poland and Herkimer and lastly, Primos Pizzeria, Ilion, for many years.
He was a member of Emmanuel House of Prayer.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Josephine, of Frankfort; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Elizabeth Perri, of Schuyler, Michael and Shelly Perri, of Frankfort and Joseph and Shannon Perri, of Ilion; his grandchildren, Marcus and his wife, Shannon Reed, Garrick and Tasha Dygert, Stephanie and her husband, Dave Lindfield, Zachary Perri, Isabella Perri and Rachel Perri; two great-grandchildren, Shaylyn and Blayne; one brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Angelina Perri, of Schuyler; two sisters, Elvira Iannuzzi, of Carlstadt, NJ and Ruth Patti, of Toms River, NJ; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dr. Daniel and Miriam Colino; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Frank Perri, on December of 1987; two brothers, David Perri and Vincent Perri; one sister, Doris Kocsa; and one sister-in-law, Mildred Perri.
His funeral will be held on Monday morning at 11:00 from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort. Interment will be in Oak View Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Robert's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
