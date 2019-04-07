|
Robert G. Ryan, Sr. 1924 - 2019
ROME, NY - Robert G. "Coach" Ryan, Sr., age 94, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019.
He was born June 19, 1924, in Binghamton, a son of the late Robert J. and Florence Adams Ryan. He graduated from Norwich High School and earned a Bachelor Degree in Health and Physical Education from Ithaca College in 1949. He was a well-known teacher and coach in the Rome City School District for many years. He also taught at Hamilton College and Westmoreland schools. Robert was united in marriage to the former Faith L. Hickey on June 17, 1950, in Hamilton, NY; she died on July 7, 1983. He proudly served in the Army Air Corps during WW II, receiving the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal, Good Conduct and World War II Victory Medal.
Robert was an avid Rome sports enthusiast. He was an inductee of the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and served on its Board of Directors for many years.
Robert is survived by his children and spouses, Terri L. and Gary Colmey, of Verona, JoAnne and Harold Hatch, of Rome, Robert G. Ryan, Jr., of Cape Coral, FL, Ronald R. and Linda Ryan, of Rome, Lori J. and Terry Ramos, of Fort Meyers, FL, Kelly E. and Edward Seelig, of Rome, Beth Meier, of Enid, OK, Bonnie S. and David Fulgium, of Enid, OK, Michael H. and Gina Ryan, of Rome, and Kimmy J. Ryan and fiancée, Scott Ashley, of Herkimer; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; his very special partner of 35 years, Virginia Miller, and her children and their spouses and grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Janice Hickey, and their children and grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Therese Auricchio Ryan, and a granddaughter, Lilly Ann Ryan.
The funeral service with military honors will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday, 4 to 7 PM.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019