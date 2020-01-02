|
Robert G. Skiba 1932 - 2019
RAQUETTE LAKE, NY – Robert G. Skiba, 87, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, at the Lutheran Home.
Bob was born on September 11, 1932, the youngest son of George and Mary (Grzesiak) Skiba. He now joins his parents and eleven siblings that predeceased him: Adam, Joseph, Helen (Ochab), Genevieve (Boduch), John, Stanley, Maryanne (Brodowski), Walter, Peter, Bertha (Jaworski) and Anne (Urbanik).
Bob entered the Navy at age 18 serving on the Around the World cruise in 1952 on the USS James C. Owens destroyer and became a Shellback. Upon his return, he worked as an Ironworker for Local 440. In 1967, Bob graduated from Utica College of Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mathematics. Bob retired from NYS Parks Department, where he held the position of Park Ranger at Brown Tract Pond and Golden Beach Campgrounds, with his highest held position being Park Superintendent and Supervisor. He was the Tax Assessor/Collector for the Town of Long Lake and Raquette Lake, for 20 years, retiring in 2008. Bob was owner and caretaker of the Right Eye Cottages, where he rented cabins in the summer. Many came and enjoyed the scenic view of Raquette Lake, some families for over 50 years.
Bob was a lifetime member of the Walter Skiba PLAV Post #20, American Legion Post #1402 in Inlet, Raquette Lake Fish and Game Club and the Raquette Lake Fire Department.
Bob loved his home in Raquette Lake, where he welcomed family and friends often. Although he was a bachelor, Bob loved being with family. "Uncle" Bob set aside a week every year for a Family Reunion with family coming from all over the US. Bob is the reason his extended family has remained close for so many years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying many road trips with his "buddies" to locations such as Canada, Maine and Florida. He was a skilled woodworker, known especially for his Adirondack chairs.
Surviving are brothers-in-law, Henry Jaworski and Edmund Urbanik; many nieces and nephews; cherished friend, Tom Evans and family; as well as several neighbors and friends in Raquette Lake, who were his second family.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 1- 4 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. The Divine Mercy Prayer Service will be at 3:30 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Bob's name may be made to Raquette Lake Fire Department, PO Box 160, Raquette Lake, NY 13436.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020