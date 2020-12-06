Robert H. Morgan 1927 - 2020
MIDDLEVILLE – Robert H. Morgan, 93, of Parkhurst Road, Middleville and formerly of Poland, died on December 6, 2020, at MVHS St. Luke's Campus, New Hartford.
Mr. Morgan was born on February 14, 1927, in Utica, a son of the late Richard and Ethel (Schell) Morgan. He received his early education in Utica schools and moved to Cold Brook as a teenager. Robert graduated from Poland Central School in 1945 and entered the U. S. Navy in 1946. Bob served during the end of WWII and was honorably discharged in 1947 at the rank of S1AMM. On April 30, 1949, he was united in marriage with the former Rita L. Gokey, in Newport. He was first employed at Jamestown Veneer and Northern Lumber, both previously of Poland and for Hubbell Highway Signs for several years. His last employment was as a Tug Boat Engineer with the NYSDOT, from where he retired after 15 years of service. Bob also operated a Small Engine Repair business from his home garage in Poland for several years. His wife of 68 years, Rita, preceded him in death on June 18, 2017.
Survivors include his twelve children, Allan (Gileen) Morgan, of Cazenovia, Thomas (Lana) Morgan, of Middleville, Ross (Alice) Morgan, of Lyons Falls, JoAnn Carnright, of Poland, Jane (Geoff) Garfield, of Jacksonville, FL, Jean Shedden, of Long Beach, MS, Dan Morgan, of Dillon, CO, Tina (Fred) Searles, of Middleville, Beth Morgan, Mary Ann (Jeff) Davis and Roberta (Steve) Morrow, all of Newport and James (Melissa) Morgan, of Schuyler; another daughter-in-law, Grace Morgan-Roath, of Dillon, CO; one sister, Barbara Hennings, of Herkimer; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, William; brothers, Richard, Herbert and Donald Morgan; a sister, Betty Gauthier; a grandson, Joshua Morgan; and a great-grandson, Douglas Morgan.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, are Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Please wear a face covering and understand that social distancing and capacity protocols will be in place due to current restrictions. The funeral service will be held privately for his immediate family with interment to follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Poland.
Memorials may be made to KVAC or Hospice and Palliative Care. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
